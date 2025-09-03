Constantine Cavafy’s melancholy and majesty

In 1915, during the First World War, EM Forster arrived in Egypt. A conscientious objector and a closeted homosexual, he had come as a “searcher” for the Wounded and Missing Enquiry Department of the Red Cross, tasked with interviewing injured soldiers to find out about others who were missing. In the event, he uncovered more than he expected. Forster was by then an acclaimed novelist and had already published A Room with a View (1908) and Howards End (1910). In Alexandria, he sought out a circle of literary-minded people, and in March 1916, over dinner at the exclusive Mohammed Ali Club, he was introduced to a Greek-Egyptian poet, Constantine Cavafy.

Cavafy was in his fifties and had first published poetry when Forster was merely seven years old. But at this juncture, Forster had an international reputation while Cavafy, who wrote in Greek, was almost unknown outside a small part of the Hellenic world that then encompassed Greece, Turkey and Egypt. He had an improbable day job as a clerk at the irrigation service. Any poems he wrote that he was happy with, he would distribute himself, making copies for friends, or having them printed in newspapers, which he handed out to anyone who might advance his reputation. His meeting with Forster at the club that night would change both of their lives.

For Cavafy, it helped create the wider readership he believed his work deserved, although that happened after his death, upon the first publication of volumes of his poems in Greek and English. His readership has continued to grow into our own time – so much so that Unesco declared 2013, the 150th anniversary of his birth, “The Year of Cavafy”. Visitors with a romantic bent arrive today in Alexandria with at least one of: Cavafy’s poems, Forster’s Alexandria: A History and Guide, and Lawrence Durrell’s Alexandria Quartet, which together captured so brilliantly this uniquely cosmopolitan moment in Egypt’s history.

Born in Alexandria in 1863, Cavafy was the youngest of nine children. His father, Peter John, was an Ottoman Greek, born in Constantinople – now Istanbul – who acquired British citizenship thanks to the spread of the Cavafy family business, which traded between several cities, including Liverpool, London and Alexandria. The family spoke English as well as Greek. He was brought up with expectations of a comfortable, privileged life, but that was not to be; when Cavafy was seven, his father died suddenly.

The financial consequences were more obvious though perhaps not more severe than the emotional ones. Two years after the loss of her husband, Cavafy’s mother, Haricleia, moved the family to Liverpool, a place she had lived in before and where there was a thriving Anglo-Greek community. His father had left no great fortune. While in England, two of Cavafy’s brothers made bad investments that led to the company folding in 1876. Now facing the social stigma of reduced circumstances, the family moved back, in 1877, to Alexandria, where they had been among the city’s gilded elite. Their situation worsened, however, when an Egyptian army officers’ uprising five years later led to the British bombardment of the city. The Cavafys fled to Istanbul, and the family home was ruined.

In 1885 Cavafy returned to Egypt, but had little to do with Egyptians, leaning heavily on his Greek identity. And yet he spoke Greek with a slight English accent. He had the manners and attitude of the son of a wealthy man, but as his Greek friends knew, the family was ruined. And so, for as long as they could, there was a certain amount of show in the way the Cavafys presented themselves. The family was on the fringes of a minority ethnic group in Alexandria, a city that had changed and was now a backwater. As Forster so brilliantly described him, Cavafy stood “absolutely motionless at a slight angle to the universe”. Motionless, he burrowed down into the place that would bring out his genius but also entrap him. He wrote in a 1894 poem entitled “The City”:

You’ll walk the same streets, grow old

in the same neighborhoods, turn grey in these same houses.

You’ll always end up in this city. Don’t hope for things elsewhere:

there’s no ship for you, there’s no road.

“The City” was not Cavafy’s first poem. In Alexandrian Sphinx, the academics Peter Jeffreys and Gregory Jusdanis pin down the beginning of his poetry to three years in his late teens and early twenties, when he was in his maternal grandfather’s house in Constantinople, no longer living in the bombed-out Alexandria. In “The Beyzade to His Lady-Love” (1884), the biography informs us, “a young Ottoman nobleman addresses his lady love”, while “Dünya Güzeli”, written in the same year, is “a figure right out of Ottoman and Greek folklore, concern[ing] a lovely denizen of the harem who is the ‘most beautiful woman in the world’”. Cavafy would later call these early poems “wretched trash”, but even those first attempts reveal an enduring characteristic of his poetry. He wrote mostly in the past tense and if he addressed the present, it was only to be seen through the reflection of what had once been: vanished hopes, lost fortunes, fading dreams, waning bodies. There was also a quality of irony in his works, something that would become more pronounced after working for 30 years in the irrigation department. For his final three decades, Cavafy lived in a simple apartment in a backstreet and even in that he managed to find irony. Everything he needed was nearby, he would explain: below him in the building there was a brothel, around the corner was a church where he could be forgiven his sins, and along the road was the hospital, where he would die on his 70th birthday.

Cavafy wrote slowly and deliberately, and he rewrote more than he wrote. His authorised “canon” consists of 154 poems, fewer than one might expect. One element of his work that is hard for English readers to appreciate is his idiosyncratic use of Greek. When Forster wanted to read one of Cavafy’s finest poems, “The God Abandons Antony”, he was told, “You could never understand my poetry, my dear Forster, never.” Forster then succeeded in reading some lines with what he called his “public-school Greek”. But it was complicated by the fact that there were two variants of Greek that Cavafy could use: katharevousa had been created in the 18th century as a literary form of the Greek language that harked back to its classical variation, while demotic was the Greek used in everyday speech and, increasingly, by modern writers. One of Cavafy’s great achievements was to create a unique blend of the two.

Cavafy’s poems had two main subjects. He wrote about the post-classical Greeks and the grandeur of Byzantium, attracted to their faded glory and reduced circumstances, researching their stories with all the enthusiasm of a hungry historian. He relished details such as the emperor whose jewels were fake, or who sat at the city gate waiting to hand over to barbarians, who did not arrive.

He also wrote about men loving men, and he did so openly, in the early 20th century, when homosexuality was outlawed in the UK and frowned upon in Egypt. Forster was not openly gay when he met Cavafy; his first physical experience with another man – a soldier on Alexandria’s beach – happened just after their meeting, and his great consummated love, with a young Egyptian tram driver, took place months later. Afraid to publish his own gay novel Maurice (which was not released until 1971), Forster was amazed by Cavafy’s openness, and the unequivocal nature and beauty of Cavafy’s gay poems, such as “Days of 1908”:

Your perspective has preserved him

as he was when he took off, threw off,

those unworthy clothes, that mended underwear,

and stood stark naked, impeccably handsome, a miracle

Despite the extraordinary life story it has to tell, Alexandrian Sphinx can be a frustrating read. It is composed by two professors who seem not to have paid enough attention to what the other has written – I can find no other explanation for all the repetitions and inconsistencies – and who have, over decades, been diligent in the archives and read earlier biographies, but who seem to have forgotten to convey what was so unique and wonderful about Cavafy.

Orhan Pamuk, the Turkish Nobel Prize-winning author, wrote of Cavafy that “great poets can tell their own stories without once saying ‘I’, and in doing so, lend their voice to all of humanity”. This is what Cavafy has done, and in part it explains why Forster responded so powerfully to the work – as Pamuk did with the poem “Waiting for the Barbarians”, and as I did with the wonderful “Ithaka” and its invocation that:

As you set out for Ithaka

hope your road is a long one, full of adventure, full of discovery.

Cavafy was a man who seems to have been emotionally stunted by his earlier experiences, who lived alone in his dark apartment, drank in dim bars, and yet was able to conjure all the majesty of the world, the follies of us humans, and some of our glories too.

Anthony Sattin’s books include “Nomads: The Wanderers Who Shaped Our World” (John Murray)

Alexandrian Sphinx: The Hidden Life of Constantine Cavafy

Peter Jeffreys and Gregory Jusdanis

Summit Books, 560pp, £30

