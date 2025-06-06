Sharing a bed with Edmund White

Photo by Peter Kevin Solness / Fairfax Media via Getty Images

For a time, Edmund White and I slept in a bed reputed to have belonged to Walt Whitman. We were both living in New York and teaching at Princeton. When we had to stay the night, we were hosted by a friend who lived on the edge of the campus. In his guest room was a dark wood bed purchased in the 1950s from an antique dealer who produced the story of its connection to the 19th-century American poet.

Whatever the truth, on our separate nights, Edmund and I both slept in “Whitman’s bed”, smoothing the unchanged sheets in the mornings to maintain the fiction that it had not been slept in by anyone else. Eventually, Edmund wrote a poem about it, describing himself, an aged gay novelist, chastely reading Chekhov’s stories, and a British PhD student who was the object of his erotic fantasy, both sharing the great gay poet’s bed. “My first poem since 1985”, he told me untruthfully in an email.

Edmund, who died this week at the age of 85, was perhaps America’s greatest living gay writer. The author of more than 30 books, including novels, memoirs, and biographies of Proust, Genet, and Rimbaud, he occupied a unique position in American literature.

I first met Edmund in Princeton, where he was a professor of creative writing until 2018, at a weekly dinner that he hosted with the owner of “Whitman’s bed” – the philosopher George Pitcher. The evening before Edmund taught his class, he and his husband, the writer Michael Carroll, would travel down to Princeton, stay with George, and take a group of PhD students out to dinner at a local restaurant.

The dinners were a finely honed ritual: George, then in his early nineties, would use a flashlight on his key ring to inspect the menu. Someone would order a bottle of white wine. And the PhD students would attempt to keep up with Edmund and Michael’s wit. Edmund was a conversationalist of the kind I associate with 18th-century philosophers: intellectually curious but also a master of levity, ranging from minor French literature to celebrity gossip. He once recalled a dinner with Michel Foucault to which he had also invited Susan Sontag. When she went to the bathroom, Foucault hissed at Edmund: “Why did you invite her? She only ever talks about work!”

Edmund’s life informed his literature in a special way. In The Loves of My Life: A Sex Memoir (2025), his last published work, he writes: “I’m at an age when writers are supposed to say finally what mattered most to them – for me it would be thousands of sex partners.” This is another connection with his 19th-century predecessor, as his Princeton colleague Jeff Nunokawa points out: “Ed believes with a Whitmanesque unabashedness that sex is an instrument of knowledge.”

His promiscuity gives his work an epic quality. His oeuvreis, in one sense, a story of America in the second half of the 20th century: its husbands and hustlers observed in their most intimate moments. In The Loves of My Life, he writes: “I remember a big Southerner who fucked me as I wiggled my butt to show passion, though he kept saying in his baritone drawl, ‘Just lay still, little honey.’ More wiggling and he’d say, ‘C’mon, baby, just lay still for me.’ I thought his bad grammar proved he was a lifelong top.

There is also an unignorable darkness in Edmund’s account of desire. As a child, he was sent to a Freudian therapist who pronounced his sexuality pathological. His most well-known book A Boy’s Own Story (1982) features a boy who seduces his teacher, only to betray him. To readers who complained that this was unbelievable, Edmund wrote: “how could the product of an oppressive culture not be deformed?”

In time, he outgrew the belief that his desires were curable. He witnessed the Stonewall riots, in the summer of 1969, after a police raid on a popular gay bar. Recalling the laughter, Edmund called it “the first funny revolution”, but emphasised its importance: “Stonewall inaugurated an epoch when partners of the same sex could claim, maybe for the first time in history, their common humanity.” Like Whitman and the American Civil War, this revolution required its writers, and Edmund would be one of them.

After becoming HIV positive in 1984, Edmund was found to be a “long-term non-progressor”, a condition affecting 1 in 500 people infected with HIV. It meant that he would not die from AIDS. Instead, he watched his friends and acquaintances die, and his own writing became a record of the disease and the political intolerance that met it. In Artforum in 1987, he wrote: “I feel repatriated to my lonely adolescence, the time when I was alone with my writing and I felt weird about being a queer.”

Unlike so many gay writers of his generation, Edmund lived long enough to see himself be celebrated as a legend. He spent his summers in Europe and winters in Florida. He was made the director of creative writing at Princeton, until, according to his friend and colleague Joyce Carol Oates, he realised that he would not be able to spend the first week of every January in Key West. At this point, he “graciously resigned”.

Success, inevitably, brought criticism. A review of The Loves of My Life by James Cahill in The Spectator called it “lurid.” Edmund had cleverly anticipated this, noting in the book’s introduction that “sex writing can seem foolish, especially to the English.” It is his openness to and about sex that will grant Edmund’s work its enduring significance, and which makes it feel vital for an era threatened both by a new puritanism and an even more repressive “anti-wokeness”. His funny, detailed, historiographical writing makes sex appear motivated more by curiosity than appetite. “I always feel as if I don’t really know people unless I’ve gone to bed with him,” he claimed.

I loved visiting Edmund and Michael’s apartment in the West Village, the walls stacked to the roof with books. The dinner conversations were full of warmth and wit and smut. I simply expected to see him again. His long life and many books are something to be grateful for and amazed by. My friend Amelia Worsley, who visited him at home a few days before his sudden death, writes: “I was amazed when Stan, one of Edmund’s first loves, stopped by the apartment. We talked about the glamour of New York in the 1960s and the AIDS crisis that followed. ‘It’s a wonder that I am still alive,’ Stan said to Edmund, ‘And a wonder you are too.’”

