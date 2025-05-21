New Times,
New Thinking.

21 May 2025

Photo essay: The children of Thatcher’s Britain 

Craig Easton’s images of one family capture the reality of state neglect.

By Gerry Brakus

Thatcher’s Children. Photos by Craig Easton

Craig Easton’s photography series Thatcher’s Children focuses on families living with the long-term consequences of political decisions made in the 1980s and 1990s. Set in the north of England, the project documents a family first photographed in the 1990s – following its members from infancy to parenthood – highlighting how poverty, limited opportunity and social inequality continue to shape their lives and those of their children.

These families have endured decades of political neglect – promises made, then quietly withdrawn, support systems steadily stripped away. Easton reveals how the state has consistently abandoned its most vulnerable. As he puts it: “This isn’t about individual failure. It’s about systemic failure over decades.”

Developed through long-term relationships with the families, the project approaches their lives with dignity, not judgement. One mother, Kirsti, captures both the joy and quiet despair of parenting under pressure: “The only thing that puts a smile on your face is seeing your kids happy. When I was younger we didn’t even have 1 per cent of a chance to have a good life. And at times I worry that I can’t give my kids a chance either. You don’t want to put your worries on them. Later on they’ll learn.”

Mick and Katrina, Blackpool, 1992
Kirsti, Blackpool, 1992
Leo, Aspatria, Cumbria, 2018
Poppie, Darwen, Lancashire, 2018
Katrina on her wedding night, Aspatria, 2018. “My kids, when they grow up, I want them to have what I didn’t have. I want them to have fun, get a good education, get a good job and basically start to enjoy life.”
Keara and Leo with Katrina, Aspatria, 2020
Mark with Emma and newborn Marcus, Darwen, 2020

“Thatcher’s Children” by Craig Easton is published by GOST Books. The book is available at craigeaston.com

This article appears in the 21 May 2025 issue of the New Statesman, Britain’s Child Poverty Epidemic