Anna Wintour still rules Vogue

Anna Wintour has long been considered the high priestess of fashion. It is hard to imagine what the magazine would be without Wintour, who has been editor-in-chief of American Vogue for 37 years, and vice versa. But after it was announced on 26 June that Wintour was “stepping away” from the role, that is what is being asked. “When I became the editor of Vogue, I was eager to prove to all who might listen that there was a new, exciting way to imagine an American fashion magazine,” she told staffers in an editorial meeting. “Now, I find that my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas, supported by a new, exciting view of what a major media company can be.”

This sounds an awful lot like what someone would say if they were resigning – or (Wintour is 75) retiring. But it seems she is doing neither. While Wintour is stepping back from the day-to-day running of the title, she will stay on as Vogue’s global editorial director, as well as chief content officer for its parent company, Condé Nast. Rather than a new editor-in-chief, Condé Nast is hiring a head of editorial content, who will still report to Wintour. This is no abdication: the so-called queen of fashion’s reign is not over.

It’s easy to imagine Wintour was fated to dominate the industry given how profound and enduring her influence has been. But it wasn’t always so. “I think my father decided for me that I should work in fashion,” Wintour has said. Unsure of what to put as her career objectives on an admissions form, she consulted her father, Charles, who was once editor of the London Evening Standard. “I said, ‘What shall I do?’ He said, ‘Write that you want to be editor of Vogue, of course.’ And that was it. It was decided.”

For nearly four decades, Wintour has been the arbiter of taste – in fashion, culture, even politics. Her first Vogue cover in November 1988 was a statement of intent: her vision for a more inclusive and contemporary publication. It featured model Michaela Bercu, photographed by Peter Lindbergh, in a $10,000 Christian Lacroix jumper and $50 Guess jeans. It was radical: Bercu was unknown; jeans had never appeared on a Vogue cover before. It indicated the magazine’s deliberate effort to shift its aesthetic to something less lofty, more quotidian. It was so different, the printers thought there had been an error. “I couldn’t blame them,” Wintour later recalled. “It was so unlike the studied and elegant close-ups that were typical of Vogue’s covers back then. This one broke all the rules.” It felt like a democratisation. It mixed high- and low-end fashion and with Bercu’s effortless look, with minimal make-up and her long billowing hair strewn across her face, she felt like the girl-next-door (but better, obviously). Bercu made the publication feel accessible. Whether this was Wintour’s objective, however, is unclear: “I just looked at that picture and sensed the winds of change.”

Perhaps this prescience was Wintour’s preternatural super-talent. This democratic impulse would become her signature. She didn’t just respond to cultural shifts – she anticipated them. In 1989, Wintour chose Madonna as the first celebrity to appear on the cover of the magazine, and she continued to leverage that prestigious spot as cultural currency. The April 2014 issue was used to publicise Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s upcoming wedding; May 2022’s cover announced Rihanna’s pregnancy. In response to the criticism that followed Kardashian and West’s cover – some believed the couple didn’t belong on such an esteemed title – Wintour said: “If we just remain deeply tasteful and put tasteful people on the cover… nobody would talk about us.” Presumably, Wintour didn’t mean to imply that Kardashian and West are distasteful, but that she believed fame would eventually eclipse talent. This gives us pause for thought about how much Wintour has influenced nepo-baby culture.

During her tenure, Wintour cultivated Vogue’s identity as something grander than a magazine: it’s an institution and 360-degree brand. There’s Vogue World – an annual event that is part spectacle, part runway show, part TedTalk on what fashion means today – and the Met Gala, of which Vogue is the organiser and primary media sponsor. Wintour became chair of the gala in 1995 and under her stewardship, not only has it been transformed from a modest dinner into one of the most the exclusive cultural events of the year, it has also raised more than $300m (£220m) for the US Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Wintour personally approves – this sign-off is known as “AWOK” (Anna Wintour OK) – some 700 guests, and attendance has become synonymous with cultural relevance.

Wintour’s bobbed silhouette and signature sunglasses are iconic, but the woman beneath the facade remains as enigmatic as ever. Emma Soames, a friend of Wintour, said, “She’s not cold. She’s generous to a fault.” Likewise, the Proenza Schouler designer Jack McCollough said Wintour has “been painted as this… icy figure. It’s only once you get to know her that you realise she’s not that whatsoever.” However, the late André Leon Talley, who was editor-at-large at Vogue, said, “I have huge psychological scars from my relationship [with Anna].” Legend goes that an intern once saw Wintour fall over in the office and, too afraid to help her back up, simply walked past. “People couldn’t agree on many things about her, including whether she’s an introvert or an extrovert, ruthless or just very demanding,” said the fashion journalist Amy Odell, author of Anna: The Biography. “I couldn’t get a consensus.” But perhaps that’s the point: to be omnipresent yet unknowable. It helps fuel the myth of Nuclear Wintour, all the while she perches at the top, as ever, unbothered.

It is hard to disentangle Vogue from Wintour – they are symbiotic, an incredibly chic ouroboros, feeding one another. Wintour gave the magazine an edge; it became the altar at which she was worshipped. Now, Vogue must try to work out what it is without her. As the monarchical model of editorship is retired quietly across the industry, Condé Nast’s media strategy has become increasingly globalised and decentralised. And so Vogue’s next head of content won’t need to be Wintour 2.0. They couldn’t be even if they wanted to because, after all, she isn’t stepping down. She has sidestepped into a different room, one with fewer cameras and more control: her fingerprints remain on every shoot, cover line, strategy pivot. Anna Wintour is becoming even more spectral, more untouchable, more unplaceable; the invisible architect. And in the corridors of fashion’s most powerful institutions, her voice continues to echo: whispering, deciding, ruling.

