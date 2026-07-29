Supporting North Sea drilling is an extremist position

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My second daughter turns 100 days old this week. For 25 of those days the temperature has exceeded 30°C somewhere in Britain. She has spent a quarter of her life experiencing a heat that, in the past, it would only have been possible to feel if her parents were prepared to negotiate an airport and short-haul flight. In London, where we live, only seven days have been colder than 15°C. This is not normal. Wildfires are raging across our continent: as I write, a fire the size of the Isle of Wight is burning outside Bordeaux and hundreds of thousands of people are being evacuated. Strategic military aircraft are water bombing for the first time in their operational history. The ground is burning in North Wales. This. Is. Not. Normal.

But then again, it is now. “What we used to think of as extreme, we increasingly consider as normal,” the lead author of the Met Office’s State of the UK Climate report, Mike Kendon, said on its publication on 14 July. It’s a good time to own a swimming pool or a vineyard in Kent, where the great Champagne houses are quietly buying up all they can. Perhaps it’s also a good time to own a hotel in Cornwall or Suffolk, if our love affair with the Mediterranean begins to wilt in the heat of Europe’s summer furnace. And yet, let’s be serious for a second: none of this is actually good. It’s not a good time to be a farmer or a firefighter or, more to the point, anyone forced to live and work in the blistering temperatures now common across much of the world beyond our shores, many of whom will – increasingly – look for ways to escape to cooler climes.

The world is on fire and I consider that an extreme state of affairs. The Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, who seems to be one of the few who get it, declared at the end of July: “The entire Iberian Peninsula is suffering the effects of the climate emergency in a very specific way.” And yet, those of us who continue to shout are the ones labelled climate extremists. Personally, I consider anyone who wishes to perpetuate this situation an extremist too.

It’s a conclusion I reached after wondering how best to categorise Reform UK and its party members. Far right? I’m not so sure that label works. My worry is that the misapplication of the language cheapens its meaning and the horrors of 20th-century fascism. I spoke about this taxonomy of the right, among other things, with the conservative Iain Dale on the most recent episode of The Exchange. But how else to describe a policy platform that advocates for the militarised mass deportation of hundreds of thousands of people from Britain and for more – not less – fossil fuel use, including fracking? What should we call a plan that wants to make everything around us less liveable, if not extreme?

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In detail, Reform doesn’t just support ending green subsidies but increasing taxes on renewables, as well as the immediate expansion of North Sea oil and gas extraction, and “scrapping net zero”, the UK’s legally binding target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. They believe in the existence of something called “clean coal”. Maybe they know something we don’t, in which case they should really share it with the climate scientists who, according to some journals, have reached a 100 per cent consensus that humans are responsible for global warming. In other news, 67 per cent of donations received by Reform UK, totalling £24m, came from fossil fuel interests, as the climate news outlet DeSmog reported in April.

It’s slop, like so much of the party’s agenda. Yes, the lesson of the Strait of Hormuz’s closure is that we should become more reliant on a finite resource whose global supply is controlled by an alliance of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and a nexus of Middle Eastern autocrats.

I don’t dispute the economic benefit of new North Sea licences in the short term. But extend the time horizon and neither the maths nor the morals make much sense. As Elon Musk pointed out in an interview with the Economist magazine a couple of weeks ago, China today produces more electricity than the US and Europe combined, an ever-growing proportion of which comes from renewable sources it controls. China has made its bet on the future – to lead the world’s “electro-states” in opposition to the old “petro-states” led by Trump and his cronies. Do we really want to side with the US in this coming battle?

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Morally, too, maintaining our dependence on fossil fuels seems remarkably short-sighted. Will nominal GDP really count for much in a continent beset by wildfires, water wars and increasing numbers of climate refugees? We are at a turning point. The International Energy Agency has warned that new licences and extraction are incompatible with limiting warming to 1.5°C. Have we really just given up the fight to stop this climate disaster?

Luckily, different politics are available. In April this year, wind and solar generated more electricity than gas globally for the first time. In 2025, all growth in global electricity demand was met by clean power. A future in which an abundanceof renewables causes a collapse in energy prices is within reach. It’s starting to happen in Spain already. Wouldn’t it be nice for your heating and electricity to cost £10 a month and for Europe not to turn into a furnace every year? It’s an alternate world. I think my daughter would prefer to live there.

[Further reading: The responsibility of scientists]

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