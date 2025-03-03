Europe alone cannot rescue President Zelensky

Photo by Ukrainian Presidency / Handout / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

We are a very long way from peace in Ukraine. President Trump was right about this: there is currently no real basis for a deal between Kyiv and Moscow. When your correspondent sat down, alongside other journalists, with President Zelensky, the essence of what Washington wants from him was not available.

There was no expression of regret or anger after the catastrophic and humiliating ambush by Trump and JD Vance in the Oval Office. When I asked him about it, he pointed out merely that to do these things in public meant “foes could take advantage”.

There was certainly no apology or humble pie. The tired-looking leader pointed out that he had travelled 12 hours by train and 11 hours by aircraft because Trump had asked him to come; it had been an honour and all he wanted was an understanding that “we are worthy of equal dialogue”.

Would he return to rebuild the relationship? There was no direct answer, only this, wistfully: “I’d really like President Trump to hear things from me personally and for me to hear things personally from President Trump… It would be much easier if we had more time and a direct dialogue with the president.”

To which, in his current mood, the answer must be, good luck with that. Zelensky told us Ukraine was still ready to confirm the all-important minerals deal with the US. Mike Waltz, Trump’s national security adviser, has since said that the document was waiting to be signed in the White House East Room before the Trump-Zelensky meeting went wrong. But when it came to Ukrainian territory, Zelensky said, “we are not talking about concessions of any kind… We will never recognise Russian occupation.”

Above all, he was fiercely against a ceasefire. In a long and passionate description of the aftermath of the first Minsk agreements, Zelensky said Russian snipers at the border line of contact had violated that ceasefire 25 times, using Ukrainian civilians, including children, as target practice. Eventually, Ukrainian troops had responded. This time, with a much longer line of contact, it wouldn’t be snipers but drones and artillery. Without security guarantees, “the Russians will shoot us, we will shoot back, and Russia will win from this”. A ceasefire in the circumstances would be “a trap”.

So, as to those security guarantees, Zelensky was unsurprisingly grateful for British and French backing but also realistic about the limits of European military heft – at the very least they would need to be American air and intelligence support. Again, right now, good luck with that.

If President Zelensky is against a ceasefire, won’t contemplate any territorial concessions, and won’t commit for no to going back to Washington, would he perhaps listen to senior American politicians like Senator Lindsey Graham, hold elections and step down? Zelensky gave a rare grin. Graham was a good man and a friend; but elections wouldn’t be enough. “You also need to not let me run,” he said. “This will be a bit more difficult.” In the end, “you will have to negotiate with me”. He repeated a point he has made before – that he would give up office in return for Nato membership for Ukraine. But in the current circumstances, that is a rhetorical point, not a real one.

I came away hugely impressed by Zelensky’s stamina and self-control but pessimistic about the possibility of a Ukrainian peace deal any time soon. When asked to explain how he thought Russia could be brought to the negotiating table he insisted that stronger Western sanctions would bring the Russian military and Putin’s domestic economy to its knees and force the Kremlin to negotiate – nothing else would do. Given Trump’s enthusiasm for doing commercial deals with Moscow, including oil and gas deals, this seems entirely forlorn.

At some level, the Ukrainian president still believes – against the evidence – that he has America at his back. The rest of us must assume he does not. Where does this leave Britain and our non-American Nato allies? The new “coalition of the willing” and readiness of European leaders to “do the heavy lifting” which emerged from Keir Starmer’s Lancaster House summit at the weekend, sounds hugely impressive but means little if there is no peace deal to guarantee or police.

Even if, somehow, a truce or ceasefire is imposed, then without US backing, European guarantees look weak and, frankly, dangerous. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has called the idea unacceptable, and Putin’s junior dictator-ally Alexander Lukashenko says, “Russia will never agree to this… Russia is categorically against any peacekeeping forces from European states.”

As Starmer rightly told Zelensky after warmly hugging him and pointing to the cheers and applause in Whitehall when the Ukrainian arrived at Downing Street, the British public is strongly supportive of Kyiv. Detestation of Trump and his bullying is widespread; it is generally thought that Starmer has done extremely well in his delicate diplomatic dance.

But none of that should be taken for general agreement to draw Britain into a shooting war with Russia, or to do anything which could spread the war beyond Ukraine. No Western European countries, not even Poland and certainly not Britain, are anything like ready for full-scale military confrontation with Moscow. Downing Street agrees.

We have to rearm and strengthen European alliances and do it fast. The Lancaster House moment might, therefore, one day be seen as a historic turning point. The early stages of European Union included ambitious proposals, particularly from France, for a European defence entity. But these collapsed, not least because of British hostility to the idea of the European political authority that would be needed to oversee it. The little-remembered Franco-British Dunkirk treaty of 1947 was soon overtaken by Nato, Gaullism and Britain’s unhealthy obsession with the “special relationship”.

The consequence was that “Europe” evolved, in lurches, into a grand, soft, shopkeepers’ pseudo-state ruled by lawyers and bureaucrats, with no hard power of its own. The rhetoric was noble, internationalist and vaguely end-of-history. But the truth was that under the American umbrella it became a giant capitalist jelly, a playground for getting and spending, heedless of the outside world.

That fantasy is over, finally killed off by Trump and Vance. We are running around clucking like panicking chickens. But the only answer is to stop clucking, hunker down, rebuild our armed forces at pace and start to think differently about Europe’s place in a changed world. Even with a dramatic lurch to higher defence spending today, as Britain is embarking on, that cannot be done quickly – certainly not in time to save Ukraine, if the US is really walking finally away.

Brussels will do everything to hold onto its bureaucratic power, amassed over decades, against initiatives by nation states. Yet only some kind of radical European reset – I almost think revolution – between the main nation states, can answer the need of the moment. Meanwhile we must buy time. That is hardly a heroic conclusion of the kind political leaders like, but it is the reality of the moment. America is, at best, uncertain and we are unready.

So, let’s put aside pugnacity and re-cast words of Churchill, whose bust is again in the Oval Office: “You ask, what is our policy? I will say: It is to buy time, by sea, land and air, to buy time, with all our patience and with all the luck that God can give us.”

