Labour might have won the “virility test” but at what cost?

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Some cultures revered the bull as a symbol of virility. Others (no sniggering at the back, please) preferred the cock. Parts of the Labour party today conceptualise it in a very different way, demonstrating virility through pig-headed opposition to measures most of your supporters want to see introduced, and which everyone expects you to introduce at some point anyway.

This is baffling enough to be worth some explaining. (Not that this will necessarily help.) Last week brought the parliamentary vote on the contents of the King’s Speech – essentially, the new government’s legislative agenda for its first year. That agenda did not include moves to lose the two-child benefit cap, a George Osborne-era policy now widely blamed for an entirely avoidable increase in child policy. Scrapping the cap could lift a quarter of a million children out of poverty at a stroke; it would also cost £3.6bn a year, the sort of sum that our fiscally responsible government has pledged not to promise until it can explain where it’s coming from. Few in and around the Labour party seem happy with any of this, but we are where we are.

Predictably enough, the SNP put forward an amendment calling for the cap to be axed in a transparent attempt to split the Labour party. Equally predictably, this worked, and the new prime minister faced his first rebellion just two and a half weeks into government. It was vitally important, an unnamed government source was heard briefing the weekend before the vote, that it did not lose its first fight with the left faction of the Labour party. It was, he said – and let’s be honest, it definitely was a he – a “virility test”.

Of course, using this phrase in a political context would, in a better world, be enough to get you drummed out of public life. Even beyond that, it was a simply ludicrous thing to say. It has been a matter of weeks since the Starmer government was elected with a 174-seat majority, bigger than any administration since Tony Blair. The chances of it losing the vote on its first King’s Speech – or even facing a significant rebellion – were approximately nil.

The widespread reporting that the vote would be a “virility test”, though, encouraged everyone to treat it as such. (This may in fact have been the point.) The subsequent decision to remove the whip from the seven Labour rebels who’d voted for the SNP amendment did send an early signal that this government would brook no messing around. But it played into the hands of those who claim the leadership cares less about progressive policy than it does about kicking the left, and worse than that, it makes the government look brittle. Why would a prime minister at the peak of his political capital dignify a tiny band of rebel backbenchers by acknowledging its existence? Leave it, Keir, it ain’t worth it.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

There are other problems. It’s not yet clear how effective the new, reduced Tory party will be in opposition, even if it hadn’t decided to spend four months talking to itself during a drawn-out leadership contest. Yet by declaring war on the left, Labour risks creating an internal opposition to fill the narrative void. It risks pushing sympathy towards the rebels, too, by suggesting the leadership cares more about party discipline than it does about actually doing good. And it locks the government into a position where it can’t introduce the pricey but worthwhile poverty reduction measure almost everyone in the Labour party supports without looking like it’s u-turned. Great stuff.

The worst thing about this gleeful, macho “virility test” stuff, though, is how it suggests some around the prime minister are under the impression The Thick of It was an instructional video. It’s one thing to focus on crushing other factions of the Labour party in opposition, when it might arguably win over some swing voters; continuing to do so while in government makes it look like you’re enjoying it. It’s hard to compellingly argue that the adults are back in the room while acting like you’ve just taken control of a student union entertainment committee.

Fixing the mess left by the Tories is going to require both party discipline and what has euphemistically been described as “tough choices”. Sometimes – more often than one hopes – that means disappointing those of us who want more money or a more interventionist state. Sometimes, though, it will mean taking on other opponents: those who don’t want to build homes or infrastructure or pay their fair share of tax; those who would oppose spending now, even though doing so limits growth or stores problems for the future. Such opponents may even be found, on occasion, among the staff of the Treasury.

Factional battles will sometimes be necessary, but a government that wants to change the country should focus on results rather than on who it can make cry. Virility tests are for teenage boys.