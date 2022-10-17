Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Chart of the Day
17 October 2022

How Liz Truss’s mini-Budget disintegrated

More than £30bn of the £45bn of tax cuts originally announced have been abandoned.

By Katharine Swindells

Illustration by Jonathan McHugh / Ikon Images

Only a few days after becoming chancellor, Jeremy Hunt today (17 October) announced a series of dramatic U-turns on economic policy. Hunt revealed that the government would abandon most of the measures from its “mini-Budget” last month, including the proposed cut in the basic rate of income tax, the cut to dividends tax, the repeal of the off-payroll working rules, and the proposed new VAT-free shopping scheme. He also announced that the government’s energy support scheme would be scaled back from next April.

Hunt’s revisions followed the other U-turns that Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, the previous chancellor, had announced: the retention of the 45p income tax rate and a rise in corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent, which by 2027 will raise more than £18.7bn per year. 

In total, the government has now reversed more than £32bn of its initial proposed tax cuts of £45bn. Among the measures that have survived are the reversal of the National Insurance increase (projected to cost the government around £18bn per year) and the cut in stamp duty.

[See also: Where is Liz Truss?]

