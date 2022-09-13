The UK has the least insulated homes in western Europe

Photo by Adam Vaughan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Summer is drawing to a close and the grim reality of surging energy prices will soon become clear as British households have to turn on their central heating. Liz Truss’s energy plan will go some way towards protecting consumers, but the new price cap, under which a typical household would have to pay no more than £2,500 a year, is still more than twice the rate when caps were first introduced in 2019.

As the price of energy increases, so too will energy savings from insulation measures such as cavity wall insulation, double glazing and loft insulation. Unfortunately for UK residents, our homes are the least well-insulated in western Europe.

With an indoor temperature of 20°C and an outside temperature of 0°C, UK homes lose an average of 3°C every five hours, according to a September 2022 analysis from the think tank the Institute for Government. This is worse than all the western European countries, with a range of climates, represented in the think tank's survey.

As recently as ten years ago the UK was managing more than two million installations of loft and cavity wall insulation a year. But a string of policy decisions over the past decade – including David Cameron’s drive in 2013 to “cut the green crap” – have left the UK far behind in the race to make our buildings more energy efficient.

