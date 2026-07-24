Hiring: New Statesman Picture Editor

We are looking for a creative, detail-orientated Picture Editor to curate and enhance photographic and illustrative content across all New Statesman platforms, including print, digital and social media.

The ideal candidate will have a strong visual sensibility that aligns with the New Statesman‘s editorial vision, combined with excellent organisational skills and a genuine interest in politics and culture. This is an exciting opportunity to help shape the visual identity of one of Britain’s leading weekly magazines, working with outstanding photographers, illustrators, editors and writers to produce compelling, high-quality journalism.

About the New Statesman

The New Statesman is the principal magazine of the left in Britain, reviewing politics and culture since 1913. We publish ambitious long-form journalism alongside intelligent and informed reporting, commentary and criticism, and visually sophisticated photography and illustration.

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The role

This role is ideally suited to someone with at least five years’ experience commissioning and producing photography for a UK media organisation, with a strong understanding of the editorial image production process across both magazines and digital platforms.

Working closely with editors, designers and production teams, you will research and commission photographers and illustrators; source and edit imagery; negotiate and manage image rights and budgets; maintain the picture archive and asset library; and ensure all visual content meets the highest editorial and production standards.

Skills and experience

Essential

Proven experience as a Picture Editor or in a similar visual editorial role within a publishing or media organisation.

Experience commissioning photography for both print and digital editorial platforms.

An excellent visual eye and strong editorial judgement, with meticulous attention to detail.

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, particularly Photoshop and InDesign.

A thorough understanding of image licensing, copyright, usage rights and picture research.

Excellent organisational skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects and work effectively under tight deadlines.

A strong network of photographers and photo agencies, ideally with international contacts.

Consistent attention to detail in image metadata, captioning, rights management and digital asset organisation.

An interest in politics, current affairs and culture, with an understanding of the visual language of quality journalism.

Experience managing budgets.

Desirable

Experience commissioning editorial illustration.

Experience commissioning political cartoons or editorial cartoons.

Knowledge of current trends and developments in photography and visual storytelling.

Familiarity with digital asset management systems and editorial workflows.

A degree in Photography, Visual Arts, Digital Media or a related discipline.

Company benefits

25 days’ holiday (plus bank holidays)

Additional days off for your birthday, health and well-being day and volunteering day

Subscription to group publications and all other online content

Access to a discounted shopping program

Cycle to work scheme

Enhanced maternity, paternity and adoption pay

Enhanced company sick pay after probation

Location: Farringdon, London. Please note, this role offers hybrid working.

New Statesman Limited values diversity and is an equal opportunity employer. Please inform the hiring manager if you require any reasonable adjustments so that you can fully participate in the recruitment process.

Please note, candidates must have, or be able to independently obtain, the right to live and work in the United Kingdom as we are unable to offer sponsorship for this role.

Please apply via LinkedIn.