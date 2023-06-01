The UK’s mortgage time bomb is ticking louder than ever 

Illustration by Matt Kenyon / Ikon Images

The average UK house price has had its biggest year-on-year fall since May 2009. According to data released by Nationwide this morning (1 June), there was a drop in prices of 3.4 per cent in the 12 months to May, and a 4 per cent decrease since prices peaked in August 2022.

This might sound less concerning than the 6.2 per cent fall recorded during the financial crisis, but it’s important to remember that these are nominal prices. In 2009, prices across the economy were falling (average inflation for the year was negative), but this year they’re rising fast – which means the real price of a house, measured against everything else, is actually falling much more steeply.

Nationwide’s chief economist said the “headwinds” facing the market will “strengthen in the near term”; the UK’s failure to fight inflation is increasing pressure on the nation’s mortgages.

As Rishi Sunak took to the stage at an awards ceremony last November, he jokingly thanked friends, family “and of course, the UK bond markets” for helping him become Prime Minister. The audience laughed because it was true: the attempt made by his predecessor, Liz Truss, to make radical changes to the UK economy had been rejected by the investors in our government debt. Gilt yields (the price of servicing that debt) had risen sharply. Truss was finished when mortgages – which become more expensive as gilt yields rise – were withdrawn or repriced at a rate that terrified the Conservative Party and its voters.

Related

In the months that followed, Sunak and his Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, have been careful to portray themselves as technocrats in whom the markets can have confidence. But they haven’t delivered the results investors need: “core” inflation (a measure that removes volatile prices such as energy and food, and is seen as “real” inflation) rose last month. The only countries with higher rises in core inflation were Argentina and South Sudan. In expectation of higher interest rates from the Bank of England, investors sold off gilts once more, and mortgage rates have also risen again. Almost 800 mortgage products have been withdrawn from the market in the past week.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: How Help to Buy broke the housing market]

The repricing of the UK’s mortgage market was already a challenge for many households; roughly 1.5 million will have to refinance this year, at a higher rate of interest. Most at risk are those first-time buyers who were convinced to take on a fixed-rate mortgage in 2020 or 2021, when the then-chancellor (one Rishi Sunak) changed the rules of stamp duty to encourage new buyers and to prop up the housing market. As their two or five years of fixed-rate payments come to an end, these homeowners will face significant rises in their monthly payments.

In September 2021 the average rate for a two-year fix was 1.2 per cent, and at that rate a first-time buyer with a 5 per cent deposit would have paid £879 per month for an average-priced property in England. Remortgaging at the new average of 5.74 per cent for a two-year deal will now cost that buyer £1,431 – a rise of £6,624 per year. A 4.5 percentage point rise in mortgage rates since September 2021 has become a 63 per cent rise in payments. Sunak and Hunt have not saved homeowners from what Labour is calling the “Tory mortgage penalty”.

Fortunately, most people have a “buffer” in their finances. A bank’s mortgage affordability check is designed to find out not just how much a buyer can afford to borrow, but how much of a rise in borrowing costs they could sustain. Until last year the Bank of England stipulated that a borrower should be “stress tested” to ensure a buyer could afford the higher variable rate after the end of their fix, plus 3 per cent – so most people remortgaging should still be within their buffer.

That buffer is much smaller than it was, however. The trade association UK Finance has told me that the “rate shock” of 12 hikes in a row by the Bank of England, plus the impact of inflation on household finances, has roughly halved the amount of further cost increases that the average household (with an average-sized mortgage) can afford.

The impact of inflation varies from person to person, however, and for some households it will be too much: by the next election UK Finance expects the number of households in mortgage arrears to rise by more than 110,000 for the first time in a decade. Two scenarios could make this worse: a recession that causes a significant rise in unemployment (usually the main driver of mortgage arrears) or a cold winter in which the government doesn’t take sufficient steps to reduce energy bills.

But even if these shocks don’t materialise, the prospect of higher rates over an extended period will mean fewer entrants to the housing market and less activity within it, which will depress prices – so even the quiet majority of (mostly older) homeowners who don’t have a mortgage will feel the dwindling value of their biggest asset. And as buy-to-let mortgages make being a landlord less profitable, renters may also feel the squeeze. By the next election, housing will represent either a higher long-term cost or a damaged investment for almost everyone in the UK, and the idea that Liz Truss is to blame will be even more implausible than it is now. “Tory mortgage penalty” may well turn out to be Labour’s most effective line.

[See also: UK Interest rates are fuelling a great banking rip-off]