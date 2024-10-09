New Times,
9 October 2024

This England: One of our dinosaurs is missing

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the New Statesman since 1934.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

A Lego model of a dinosaur has been stolen from an exhibition at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Bridlington, Yorkshire. “The exhibition has been very popular and someone obviously liked the baby T-Rex too much,” said general manager, Marie Gascoigne, “We would really like the model to be returned… It can’t be extinct!”
The Yorkshire Post (Michael Meadowcroft)

Cud and chips twice

A man was left shocked when two horses strolled into the local chip shop. “While outside debating if I should bother queuing up, a horse just walked past me and entered the shop,” said Gabe Godbeer, who was outside Finnegans chippy in Porthcawl, Bridgend County. “I was confused for a second… Then to my surprise another horse walked in.”
BBC Wales (Steve Morley)

Pizza alla polizia

Police officers have made sure a takeaway pizza reached its destination after stopping the driver who was delivering it. Community police in Colchester spotted an uninsured car, but they soon realised the driver was delivering food. The officers opted to split up: one stayed with the vehicle while it was collected by a recovery truck and the other delivered the pizza “while it was still hot”. On Facebook, Essex Police posted: “The officers have also sent the necessary paperwork through so the driver of the uninsured car can explain their decision to drive without insurance to the courts.”
The Daily Gazette (Daragh Brady)

This article appears in the 09 Oct 2024 issue of the New Statesman