This England: Heads up

Illustration by Marta Signori

A woman has claimed she was hospitalised after a cauliflower fell on her head while browsing in Waitrose. Sammi Mai, 42, had been shopping at the supermarket in Bath when the vegetable fell four feet from a top shelf. Mai said the item hit her head while she was browsing the bottom shelf. The impact caused her to black out and she later woke up to find the cauliflower next to her.

Sun (Richard Fearn)

Cardinal direction

Police were called to a church when a passer-by mistook a bishop and some fellow religious leaders for “suspicious youths”. The Bishop of Norwich, the Right Reverend Graham Usher, visited St Peter Mancroft Church in Norwich to celebrate the work that has helped it become “as near net zero as possible”. Police were called to the church by someone who wrongly thought the bishop, the church verger, the Reverend Canon Edward Carter and a BBC reporter were up to no good on the roof.

BBC Norfolk (Daragh Brady)

Every Liz helps

A plaque has been erected outside a Tesco store in Walthamstow, north London, to commemorate the lettuce that outlasted Liz Truss’s premiership. The vegetable, which was bought at this branch, was the subject of a Daily Star story, in which a webcam was trained on a wilting 60p iceberg lettuce in a wig to see if it would have a longer shelf-life than the prime minister.

Guardian (Amanda Welles)

[See also: Megalopolis’s bad history]