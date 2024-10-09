Subscriber of the week: Trond Ellefsen

What do you do?
I used to be a teacher. Now I’m 73, writing a thesis on UK politics.
Where do you live?
Tønsberg, Norway.
Do you vote?
Yes, since 1973.
How long have you been a subscriber?
About 12 years.
What made you start?
I’ve been interested in UK politics since I wrote an exam about Thatcher.
Is the NS bug in the family?
Sorry, no.
What pages do you flick to first?
Usually the contents.
How do you read yours?
Seated in a deep armchair, preferably columns and features.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
A column in which figures from the left or right or a green challenge government policy
Who are your favourite NS writers?
George Eaton, Wolfgang Münchau.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
A photo collage of all Labour prime ministers.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Some Tory politician.
All-time favourite NS article?
Anything by Jason Cowley.
The New Statesman is…
a well-written and informative alternative to right-wing media.
[See also: In Gaza, every second is a fight to stay alive]
This article appears in the 09 Oct 2024 issue of the New Statesman, 100 days that shook Labour