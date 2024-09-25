New Times,
25 September 2024

Subscriber of the week: Zachary Hoskins

By New Statesman

Photo by Joerg Buschmann/Millennium Images
What do you do?

Associate professor of philosophy.

Where do you live?

Stapleford, Nottinghamshire.

Do you vote?

Yes.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Nearly four years.

What made you start?

My wife, Nora, gave me a subscription. We wanted to support thoughtful print journalism.

Is the NS bug in the family?

Yes, my wife reads the NS too.

What pages do you flick to first?

I’m linear: I read front to back.

How do you read yours?

Weekends with breakfast.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Pieces on long-term trends: polarisation, social media, etc.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr, Hannah Barnes.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Shabana Mahmood.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Tough question: Nigel Farage or Marjorie Taylor Greene.

All-time favourite NS article?

Andrew Marr: “The battle for Keir Starmer’s soul”.

The New Statesman is…

a source of reasonable, insightful perspectives.

This article appears in the 25 Sep 2024 issue of the New Statesman, All-out war