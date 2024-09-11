New Times,
11 September 2024

Subscriber of the week: Vinesh Kumar

By New Statesman

Photo by Rae Russel/Getty Images
What do you do?

I run an organisation that helps people with mental health issues and learning disabilities.

Where do you live?

East London.

Do you vote?

Yes.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Around three years.

What made you start?

To ensure my children read the NS and turn out to be good, well-informed citizens.

Is the NS bug in the family?

Yes, very much.

What pages do you flick to first?

The NS Essay and book reviews.

How do you read yours?

I let articles catch my attention.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

More coverage of Asian and African current affairs.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

John Gray, Andrew Marr.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Marcus Aurelius.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

So many. If the lift gets stuck I can get to know them better!

All-time favourite NS article?

The “New Age of Tragedy” symposium (April 2023).

The New Statesman is…

A must-read for people to stay sane in these confused times…

This article appears in the 11 Sep 2024 issue of the New Statesman, The Iron Chancellor’s gamble