This England: What the flock?

A Lancashire couple were suddenly woken by a loud noise – and found four sheep on their roof. “I quickly jumped out of bed and went outside,” said Kristen Jackson, 28. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, there are sheep on the roof,’” before running inside to grab her partner, Daniel Payne, 33. Their house is built into the Pennines foothills, “so we do tend to see sheep and cows wandering up and down the road if they’ve got loose”.

Metro (Amanda Welles)

Anti-steal-gulls measures

Having your fish and chips snapped up by pesky seagulls is a staple of the British beach holiday. But the attacks have become so widespread in recent years, some restaurants are starting to offer seagull insurance. Hawkins BBQ, a food truck on the Isle of Man, announced a £1 insurance policy after locals were constantly harassed by “enthusiastic” seagulls. The cover allows customers who have their burgers and fries snapped up by birds to claim a free meal.

The Times (Daragh Brady)

Post factum

An undelivered postcard has finally reached its intended destination – about 121 years after it was first posted. The Christmas-themed card was delivered to Swansea Building Society’s Cradock Street branch in the Welsh city last week, even though it was originally sent in 1903. Staff are hoping to locate relatives of a Miss Lydia Davies, who once lived at the address and to whom the card is addressed.

BBC News (Steve Morley)

