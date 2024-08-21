Subscriber of the week: Sally Hobbs

What do you do?
HR at a retail store.
Where do you live?
Bridgnorth, Shropshire.
Do you vote?
Always.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Never. My son has it sent to my address; it’s the only thing in his name he lets me open.
What made you start?
I needed a balanced, sane view of the world.
Is the NS bug in the family?
Yes, my son.
What pages do you flick to first?
Andrew Marr.
How do you read yours?
Marr, leader, then the rest.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Some in-depth exposure of what is happening to care of the elderly. Our system is jammed.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Andrew Marr.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Alan Bates.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Donald Trump.
All-time favourite NS article?
Hannah Barnes: “The Trauma Ward”.
The New Statesman is…
something that keeps me sane in this world of mediocre drivel and bias.
