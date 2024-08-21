New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. The Back Pages
21 August 2024

Subscriber of the week: Sally Hobbs

Contact zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be featured.

By New Statesman

Photo by Chris Harrison/Millennium Images
What do you do?

HR at a retail store.

Where do you live?

Bridgnorth, Shropshire.

Do you vote?

Always.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Never. My son has it sent to my address; it’s the only thing in his name he lets me open.

What made you start?

I needed a balanced, sane view of the world.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

Yes, my son.

What pages do you flick to first?

Andrew Marr.

How do you read yours?

Marr, leader, then the rest.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Some in-depth exposure of what is happening to care of the elderly. Our system is jammed.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Alan Bates.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Donald Trump.

All-time favourite NS article?

Hannah Barnes: “The Trauma Ward”.

The New Statesman is…

something that keeps me sane in this world of mediocre drivel and bias.

[See also: Subscriber of the week: Colin Reid]

Content from our partners
Data defines a new era for fundraising
Data defines a new era for fundraising
Spotlight
A prescription for success: improving the UK's access to new medicines
A prescription for success: improving the UK’s access to new medicines
Rippon Ubhi
A luxury cruise is an elegant way to make memories that will last a lifetime
A luxury cruise is an elegant way to make memories that will last a lifetime
Spotlight

Topics in this article :