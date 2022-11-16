Subscriber of the Week: Phillip Harvey

What do you do?
I practise the cello a lot, now that I’m no longer a maths teacher.
Where do you live?
Leicester.
Do you vote?
Yes, always.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Since Tony Blair was in Downing Street.
What made you start?
I took out a subscription on impulse.
Is the NS bug in the family?
No.
What pages do you flick to first?
State of the Nation.
How do you read yours?
In bed, with a cup of Earl Grey.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
The NS Competition – please bring it back!
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Phil Whitaker, Martin Fletcher and Peter Wilby.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Alan Bennett.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Iain Duncan Smith.
All-time favourite NS article?
“The Death Of A Clown” by Edward Docx, published on15 July 2022.
The New Statesman is…
a good prop for my confirmation bias.
This article appears in the 16 Nov 2022 issue of the New Statesman, The state we’re in