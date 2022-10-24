From the NS archive: A tale for posterity

Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images

In this piece from 1913 the English children’s author Edith Nesbit reflects on love. Nesbit details the symptoms of a man in love – he may find himself “despoiled” of sleep, or he may go silent in the presence of the woman he admires “in fear she might find him awkward or painful”. A man in love is self-conscious, fearful that he might reveal he has “neither the courage nor, as he thought it, the ungentlemanliness to speak”. Yet a man in love is not insecure or modest. He thinks himself “a conglomerate of Hector, Hamlet, Sophocles and Lancelot” – something other people can detect “by intuition or from some ethereal glint in his eyes”. Most importantly, however, while a man in love may be concerned with his feelings, he does not examine or attempt to imagine those of the woman he loves.

There was a man in my day who fell in love. He was a young man, and not out of the common in genius or virtue. His passion was certainly violent in that, although it did not make him assume the mien and gait of an invalid dog, or wait behind a door to stab a supposed rival, it despoiled him of sleep, which had hitherto been his constant possession. Lust, or, as a tactful contemporary of mine has termed it, the emphatic wish to be an ancestor, may have been the rock on which his glowing dream castle was built; if so, he was unaware of it, and, after the most scrutinous analysis of his own feelings, honestly declared to himself that it was not so.

It was some time before he spoke of what was in his heart to the woman with whom he was in love. He found a delight in her presence and in her conversation, which was sensible, humorous and sympathetic; he thought she shared his pleasure, and he saw clearly that she was interested in his nature and his opinions and preferences; but he shrank from opening his heart to her. This was partly owing to his pride, which made him unwilling to display himself to a woman of whom he was not sure, and who he feared might pity him; it was also in part born of a fastidiousness which made him perceive something indecent and discourteous in suddenly thrusting another person into a situation which she might possibly find awkward and possibly even painful. Consequently, though occasionally in her presence he could not help being silent, or wholly resist the assumption of a moodily-sorrowful air and the wish that something about him might convey to her the message that he had neither the courage nor, as he thought it, the ungentlemanliness to speak, he kept his secret for months.

Whether or not it was likely that he should find favour in this woman’s eyes he did not, curiously enough, speculate. In his own heart he was not by any means modest. He thought himself – as we all think ourselves – a person of vast powers, unlimited capabilities, and a sensibility that marked him off from the mass of men. He knew that he had never given material and visible proof of these great qualities, and he could not in reason expect, though he sometimes half hoped, that other people would detect them by intuition or from some ethereal glint in his eyes. Granted, as he was inclined to grant to himself, that he was a conglomerate of Hector, Hamlet, Sophocles and Lancelot, he suspected that neither in his behaviour, which was of wont timid and hesitating, nor in his speech, from which he habitually excluded both rhetoric about the constitution of the world and intimate expression of his own deeper feelings and most cherished ambitions, had he allowed his inner nature to be revealed.

Sometimes it occurred to him that he told her nothing of his gorgeous imaginations, or of the powers of which, given the incentive to effort, he was capable in the world of action – in war, in politics, and even in commerce. He had not, unfortunately, been taught music, but magnificent symphonies and orchestral odes were always ringing in his head; he had half a mind to learn his notes and write his compositions down. Of painting a similar thing was true; pictures were done by purblind people who could not see things either as decorations or as syllables of the spirit; they had over himself the sole, wretched advantage that they had been schooled in the manual craft of the business. He it was, potentially and therefore really, who wrote the poems of the age; who nailed his flag to the mast, and went down splendidly singing; who rallied a scattered people and swept mis-government from its seat; who filled a thousand ports with his grains and cloths and spices; who drove tunnels through the loftiest and most adamantine mountain chains.

But he had no desire to boast or to expose himself to anybody. Persons of penetration, shrewd judges of character, could see things for themselves, and she was, of course, such a one. But in reality he did not ask himself whether or not she knew anything of all this. He examined his own feelings, but he did not examine or attempt to imagine hers; he merely wished mutely and very strongly that she did not think him a fool, and especially that she would not think him a fool and want to laugh when he told her that he loved her.

What finally provoked him to speech was this. It was intolerable to think that she might at any time contract herself by hazard, in a moment of abstraction as it were, to some man for whom she did not care and whom she might live to detest. He had it in his root; they were brown, and had shrunk from each other in hard oblongs, with dark cross-hatchings between.

I gave her good day, and she answered me, and I was such a fool that I read nothing in her voice.

“And where’s the boy?” I asked. She did not answer for a moment. Then she said: “I thought you’d have seen it in the papers, sir. The York and Lancaster, she went down — the very night I sent Collins to fetch home them turves.”

I could not think of anything to say, but the idiot that lives in all of us – only mostly we keep him down – said: “Are you going to put your flowers back?”

How could I have said it? But she did not resent it. She only said gently: “It don’t seem worth it – for such a little while.”

Then I found something to say.

“Don’t you worry, my dear,” she answered. “I know you didn’t mean anything but what’s kind.”

I said something else.

“Well, I don’t suppose my own time’ll be so long,” she said; “and besides” – she hesitated— “you see – I couldn’t put up a stone over the child or anything.”

Read more from the NS archive here. A selection of pieces spanning the New Statesman’s history has recently been published as “Statesmanship” (Weidenfeld & Nicolson)